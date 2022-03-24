Shahid Kapoor gets ignored by wife Mira Rajput, find out why

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are known for giving major couple goals, but Kapoor's latest Instagram post takes a jibe at one of the major couple issues. Shahid posted a reel, where he is sitting beside Mira in the car, and the former looks a litlle gloomy as Rajput ignores him, and she's busy browsing her phone. Then Kapoor moves the camera towards Mira, and suddenly the latter looks into the frame with a surprised expression. Shahid brings back the camera to him, and he looks happy to divert his wife's attention from her phone. Shahid posted the reel with the caption, "Married to the phone @mira.kapoor."

Within an hour, the video has gone frenzy over the internet, with over 200K views, and 800 comments. The majority of the followers are calling them as 'best couple.' "Love these guys," asserted a fan. "she married you but she loves her phone tooo," joked another fan. "Absolutely gorgeous," asserted another fan. One follower shared another perspective and added, "The armrest in between is the problem." One of Kapoor's fans has experienced a similar reaction from his partner as he added, "@shahidkapoor same here."

Shahid Kapoor is a lovable husband and a doting father. In early this month, Shahid is seen giving his son a warm hug as the duo twin in a black kurta and white pyjama sets. While Shahid is seen with a lovely smile on his face as he embraces his son tightly, Zain is seen resting his face on his dad's shoulder.

The photo is apparently from Shahid's half-sister Sanah Kapoor's wedding that recently took place in Mahabaleshwar. For the unversed, Shahid's sister Sanah tied the knot with actor couple Manoj and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa in an intimate ceremony held last week.

On the work front, Shahid's much-awaited sports drama 'Jersey' will release on 14 April with Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast,' and Yash 'KGF Chapter 2.'