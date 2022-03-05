Shahid Kapoor drops rare photo with son Zain Kapoor, gives him a warm hug as they twin in black-white attire

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to drop a rare photo with his son Zain Kapoor. A doting dad, Shahid is seen giving his son a warm hug as the duo twin in a black kurta and white pyjama sets. While Shahid is seen with a lovely smile on his face as he embraces his son tightly, Zain is seen resting his face on his dad's shoulder.

The photo is apparently from Shahid's half-sister Sanah Kapoor's wedding that recently took place in Mahabaleshwar. For the unversed, Shahid's sister Sanah tied the knot with actor couple Manoj and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa in an intimate ceremony held last week.

Coming back to the pictures, Shahid is seen kneeling down as he holds his son in his arms. Alongside the heartwarming photo, Shahid wrote, "You have my heart and you know it." He added a sun emoji to the sweet caption.

Earlier, Shahid had dropped some photos with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor and a solo photo clicked at his sister's wedding. He had also shared a photo with Sanah in the bridal look and penned a touching note for her. "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always," he captioned the photo with Sanah.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in 'Jersey'. The film also stars actress Mrunal Thakur. 'Jersey' was slated for release in December but it got postponed due to the rise in the Omicron case during that time of 2021. The film will now hit the theatres on April 14. This film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same title starring Nani.