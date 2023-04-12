Search icon
Shahid Kapoor drops his intense look in first poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy, fans can't wait for trailer

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bloody Daddy is reported to be an official remake of the 2011 French action-thriller film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night) starring Tomer Sisley.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans on Wednesday evening when he dropped the first poster of his next film Bloody Daddy on his social media. The actor looks intense with an injured nose and blood splattered on his shirt. Sharing the poster, Shahid wrote, "Teaser dropping BLOODY soon".

Shahid's fans are too excited after watching the actor's first look and can't wait to watch the trailer. One of them took to the comments section and called it "next boom after Farzi", while another wrote, "Cannot wait for this after Farzi". Kapoor was most recently seen making his OTT debut in the crime thriller series Farzi on Prime Video.

Bloody Daddy is reported to be an official remake of the 2011 French action-thriller film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night) starring Tomer Sisley in the leading role. The upcoming Hindi film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously directed Salman Khan in three blockbusters namely Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bharat.

Shahid Kapoor-starrer will not be having a theatrical release and will be directly streaming on an OTT platform. Ali confirmed this in an interview last year in September when he told Pinkvilla, "We designed the film for OTT because there’s a certain style which we have brought in the filmmaking, which I feel suits the OTT audience. I don’t want the film to be censored because there is a certain kind of blood, action, and guns in the narrative."

Apart from Bloody Daddy, Shahid will also be seen in an untitled 'impossible love story' with Kriti Sanon this year in October. Last week, the actors shared that they have wrapped up shooting the film and released the first look poster in which the two of them were seen sitting on a bike in a romantic pose.

READ | Shahid Kapoor addresses Jersey box office failure: 'It just broke my heart, we didn’t do justice to the film'

