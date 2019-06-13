Headlines

Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor confesses being better at sexting than wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor was promoting his upcoming release Kabir Singh which is when he was asked the question about sexting

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 10:49 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor has been busy promoting his upcoming release Kabir Singh. It was at one such promotions that the actor went on to (hesitantly) admit that he is better at sexting his wife Mira Rajput. However he also stressed that sexting wasn't really required.

Shahid Kapoor was asked the question who is better at sexting between him and wife Mira Rajput, while he was promoting Kabir Singh on Neha Dhupia's show BFFs with Vogue. There, the actor said, “Equal hi hai, give and take hota hai (it’s equal, there’s a give and take). We are husband and wife so too much sexting is not really required”.

It was after a little more interrogation that Shahid said that he felt he was better at sexting. Interestingly it was only last year that Mira Rajput opened up on their sex life and revealed that Shahid is a control freak in bed. For the uninitiated, Shahid also called Mira 'natural kisser' on Koffee With Karan.

Married since 2015, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are blessed with two children - a boy and a girl. They were blessed with baby girl Misha on August 26, 2016 and little Zain Kapoor on September 7, 2018. The family had recently gone on a vacation, which is when Shahid's Madame Tussauds statue was unveiled in Singapore. He is now busy promoting Kabir Singh which is slated to release on June 14. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is the remake of his Telugu superhit movie Arjun Reddy.

