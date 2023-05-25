Shahid Kapoor charged whopping Rs 40 crore for Bloody Daddy? Here’s what actor has to say

Shahid Kapoor breaks silence on claims of Rs 40 crore fees for Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor recently impressed fans with her intense look in the trailer of his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy. The actor’s action-packed avatar has created a huge buzz for the movie. During the trailer launch event, the actor broke silence on the claims that he charged Rs 40 crore for the movie.

On Wednesday, during the trailer launch event of Bloody Daddy, when asked if he has hiked his fees post-Kabir Singh and is charging Rs 40 crore for the movie, Shahid Kapoor looked quite shocked and joked, “Are dedo mujhe yaar (give me please).”

When asked to the actor if the makers of Bloddy Daddy were even able to break even the budget of the film through streaming rights, Shahid Kapoor replied, “Nahi Sir, humne sabko bhade mein leke Jio ko free mein de diya picture. (No sir, we gave the film for free to Jio Cinema and cast everyone on rent basis.)” one of the makers also added, “Jitna zaroorat hai, utna OTT de raha hai (OTT is giving enough of the amount that is needed).” Shahid Kapoor then further added, “Acha Dekho, yahah pe jo teen log baithe hai, kya hum dukhi lagre hai? Are we looking unhappy, please tell us? Mathematics pe matt ghuso. (The three people sitting here, do they look unhappy to you? Don’t get into the mathematics).”

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars a powerful star cast which includes Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the movie which gave a glimpse of the action-packed movie. The crime thriller is scheduled to release on Jio Cinema on June 9. The story of the film revolves around a man named Sumair who faces off with white-collar drug lords, murderous narcs, a crime boss, and corrupt and honest cops.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor who impressed fans with his intense acting in the web series Farzi, also has a love story planned for this year. The actor will be seen in a yet untitled movie wherein he will romance Kriti Sanon. The movie is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The ‘impossible love story’ is scheduled to release in October this year.

