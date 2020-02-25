Shahid Kapoor celebrates 39th birthday with friends & family 'Udta Punjab' style

In an Instagram post, Shahid could be seen celebrating with Mira Kapoor, his children as well as close friends, all wearing Udta Punjab t-shirts.

Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his next film Jersey in which he will play the role of a cricketer for the first time. The shooting is taking place in Chandigarh where Shahid is also bringing in his 39th birthday with his friends and family.

In an Instagram post, Shahid could be seen celebrating with Mira Kapoor, his children as well as close friends, all wearing Udta Punjab t-shirts paying ode to Shahid's character, Tommy Singh, from the film that also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Alia Bhatt.

In a recent interview, Shahid opened up about his plans for the year and his wish for himself on birthday and said, "Being grounded is very important. Success and failure come and go but family is a priority for me. To sustain a career that long, you need to stick to the basics and you need to stay connected with yourself as a human being. I feel very fortunate that I’ve two kids and my wife by my side. I’m happy that we’re always there for each other."

Further speaking about the mega-success of Kabir Singh, Shahid said, "What happened with Kabir Singh is something that made us all extremely happy. It has been a great year. Eventually, an actor understands that nothing matters more than the love and connection that you’ve with the audience. They gave Kabir Singh much more than what any of us had expected. I’m very grateful and thankful for that. I don’t want to assume that everything I do will be the same but the only thing I want to do is to give them a really good film."