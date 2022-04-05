Headlines

Shahid Kapoor breaks silence on Jersey clashing with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2

"I'm a huge Vijay star (fan) and I love his movies...KGF 2 is a sequel to a film that people have really loved," Shahid Kapoor said. Read on.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor says his intent is to chase the "heart of a film" and not the "size" as big scale movies often run the risk of going out of control. Kapoor, who delivered his career's biggest hit with "Kabir Singh", said he was advised to follow the movie's success with a big scale project but he wasn't interested. "After 'Kabir Singh', everyone said I should do a 150 cr film, people will back me up with money. I thought, sure they will put money, but what will the film be? There's a difference between making a scaled film and a good film," Kapoor told reporters ahead of the release of his film "Jersey" on April 14.

"Jersey" will clash at the box office with the much-awaited actioner "KGF: Chapter 2".

Kapoor, who returns to the screen three years after "Kabir Singh", told PTI, a good film will always find its audience. "If 'KGF 2' is a good film, it'll surely work. If 'Jersey' is a good film, it'll definitely work. There is an audience which wants to watch our film, another wants to watch the other film that's coming out and then there is also that audience which simply wants to watch a film." "They wait for a holiday to watch a movie. So why should you not be the film that is in the theatres when everyone wants to go and watch a movie," he added.

Speaking with CNN-News18 when asked about the box-office clash with 'Beast' and 'KGF: Chapter2', Shahid Kapoor said, "The fact that we're releasing means that we feel it's a good time to release. Otherwise, we wouldn't have. The fact that they are releasing, feels a good time for them. So, I guess, if you put the two things together there is enough space for different movies." 

READ: Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Beast' banned in THIS country ahead of release on April 13

 

Admitting that he loves South superstar Vijay and extending good luck wishes to Yash for KGF Chapter 2, Shahid said, "I'm a huge Vijay star (fan) and I love his movies. He's a great dancer and I have a soft spot for good dancing..I'm sure Beast is going to be a fantastic film but that is slightly for a different market. I don't think there's that much overlapping happening there."

"KGF 2 is a sequel to a film that people have really loved. So wishing Rocky Bhai all the best. It's different genre, a big action, edgy kind of film and ours is an emotional sports film with family and a message. So, I think we all have our own space and it's a great day. There are four holidays and there's enough space in theatres for all the films and all of them should do well. It's a great thing that big films are coming together. We should look at it in a positive manner." 

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, 'Jersey' chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. It is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. 

