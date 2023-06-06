Shahid Kapoor annoyed with these two habits of Mira Rajput, says ‘pata nahi kyu aise woh mereko…’

Shahid Kapoor annoyed with these two habits of Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming web series Bloody Daddy, recently opened up on the two annoying habits of his wife Mira Rajput. The actor revealed that his wife doesn’t give credit to him for anything.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked about one thing he barely tolerates about his wife Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor said, “Her sleeping habits, she just doesn’t wake up yaar. She gets pissed off. Even at 9 am, she gets pissed off and I am like get up yaar.” The actor further mocked his wife grumbling in the morning.

The actor further added, “One thing I hate about her is that she gives me no credit EVER. It's like uski na mere se kuch woh hai ki mai tereko seedha karke hi rahungi (My wife has this motive to make me mend my ways). He added, “Pata nahi kyu aise woh mereko kabhi kis chiz ke liye credit nahi deti” (I don’t know why but she never gives me credit for anything).”

Later the actress also heaped praise on his wife Mira Kapoor and said, “I love the human being that she is. She is really very solid, honest, very clear, and a very real person. That is really something that is rare to find. Of course, she is beautiful, she has the prettiest smile she is very intelligent. But she is a very good human being and very genuine and that’s very rare.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015, according to Punjabi customs and the couple are parents to two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web series Farzi and impressed fans with his intense role in the web series. The actor will be next seen in the web series titled Bloody Daddy, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The web series also stars Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rajeev Khandelwal among others in key roles. The web series is scheduled to stream on June 9 on JioCinema.

