'Shahid had a mini version of himself on his lap': Neelima Azim speaks up on actor's bond with brother Ishaan Khatter

Earlier during their appearance on Koffee With Karan, Shahid Kapoor had revealed that he was the one who insisted his mother Neelima Azim for a sibling and thus Ishaan Khatter was born. Now, Neelima during an interaction with Pinkvilla confirmed the story and spoke at length about the same. The veteran actor stated, "It was Shahid who wanted me to have a child again. He was 14 and we (she and Rajesh Khatter) were well settled with our lives. I was happily working and the thought of having a baby again never crossed my mind."

She further said, "But Shahid specifically wanted a brother. I have my own brother so I knew what he meant. You can get married and have partners but your brother is the only one with your DNA after your parents aren't there with you. So I remember I wanted a girl and I couldn't have promised Shahid a brother. But my doctor, after Ishaan was born, didn't congratulate us first. She said, "Congratulations to Shahid, he's got his baby brother."

Neelima also shared, "After Ishaan was born, Shahid came to Yari Road where we used to stay, and went to the next gully where he played with his friends and did a full mad dance. He was so happy."

She spoke about how Shahid was a great help during Ishaan and how he looked after him like his own son. Neelima concluded by saying, "I have several photos of them sitting and reading newspapers. So Shahid had a mini Shahid in his lap. Shahid was a huge help in the case of Ishaan. He's not only his biggest inspiration and motivation but I know it for a fact that Ishaan loves me because I'm his mother but he loves Shahid equally."