Shaheen Bhatt shares screenshots of rape threats she received on Instagram, promises to 'not protect their identity'

Shaheen Bhatt, who is a writer and Alia Bhatt's sister took to her Instagram story and penned notes regarding receiving rape threats on her direct messages. She revealed that she will expose each one of them and will take legal route too. She shared a few screenshots of hate messages and rape threats she has been receiving on her Instagram and captioned it stating, "Does this surprise you? Why? It doesn't surprise me."

Shaheen further wrote, "We live in a country that seems to relish nothing more than rendering people powerless. A country that relishes "putting people in their place" or showing them their "aukad". And who better to put in their place than a woman? A country where rather than being raised on empathy, most people are raised with explicit permission to hate. A country where a woman is either your mother, your sister, your wife or a w***e. A country where not just men, but women feel like the worst thing you can call another woman is a slut."

She added, "Because what better way to render a woman powerless than to make her ashamed of being a woman. Ashamed of being herself. Because if she weren't a woman would she still be debased, humiliated and threatened with violence and violation every day? Would she so casually be robbed of her security and sense of agency? You see. It's a genius. You abuse her. Yet, you try to convince her the problem is her. Not you."

Shaheen concluded by writing, "You are not invisible. Harassment is a crime."