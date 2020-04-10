Shaheen Bhatt shares cutest throwback photo with Alia Bhatt from their baby days on Siblings Day

It's Siblings Day today and social media pages are flooded with messages by people for their siblings. Amongst them is Shaheen Bhatt, who took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos with her siblings including Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt and the youngest one Alia Bhatt. The four of them are filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's children and share a close bond with each other. Thus Shaheen decided to share a glimpse of the same.

A while back, she posted a major throwback photo with Alia in which the actor is an infant and has the cutest baby smile. In the photo, Alia is seen crumpling newspaper and the sound of it has left her in splits. Moreover, Shaheen is sitting beside her and looking at her sister in an adorable way. Alia wears a baby blue frock and Shaheen is seen in a floral frock.

Shaheen captioned the photo stating, "Even crumpled up newspaper is fun with the right person. Happy World Sibling Day, sibling."

Check out the throwback photo below:

Moreover, the writer also posted a few photos with Pooja, Alia and Rahul with a caption stating, "Siblings".

Take a look:

In her recently released book, I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier. Shaheen wrote, "I’d spent the first five years of my life with the undivided, uncontested attention of my mother and those around me, but suddenly there was a tiny new person to share my world with. I had desperately wanted a little sister and I was giddy with excitement when Alia was born. She was my pride and joy."