Shahana Goswami thinks 'it's good' that Diljit Dosanjh is facing backlash for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Aaj pyaar hai, kal gaddar hai' | Exclusive

Shahana Goswami and her Four Years Later co-star Akshay Ajit Singh open up about the ongoing controversy of Diljit Dosanjh. Shahana admits that netizens express 'extreme opinions', but it's good that there is conversation.

Actor Shahana Goswami has spoken up in support of Diljit Dosanjh, who has been receiving backlash online for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. While the movie has already become a huge success overseas, a section of social media users continues criticising Diljit, questioning his loyalty towards the country and even accusing him of being “unpatriotic” for working with a Pakistani talent during sensitive political times. There was also a demand to replace Diljit in Border 2.

Shahana, known for her fearless and nuanced takes, shared her perspective on the growing polarization and public reaction to celebrity choices. While promoting her upcoming series, Four Years Later, Shahana and Akshay Ajit Singh join DNA India. Ask Goswami about her take on Diljit's controversy, actor-singer being labelled as gaddar by netizens, and the actress addresses the 'extreme opinions' people express online.

'Aaj pyaar, kal gaddar': Shahana Goswami

The Rock On actress says, “Look, anywhere in the world, there is some sort of crazy polarisation, and it's just some kind of an unfortunate reality. But the thing is that it, if that's how people are feeling, because you know, they're so instantaneous in their reaction to people. Aaj pyaar hai, kal gaddar hai. So, you can't take it too seriously. Na unka pyaar tum seriously le sakte ho, na unki feeling of gaddari seriously le sakte ho, they're reactionary. Tomorrow, the day after, they'll be coming to you. The people who are calling him a gaddar will buy a ticket the next time he's performing somewhere."

Shahana Goswami thinks it's good that the backlash happened

The Zwigato actress further adds that while people have a right to express themselves, it’s important to remember the context and complexity behind every decision — especially creative ones. She believes that most online anger stems from a need to be heard, not from deep-rooted ideology. “It's a world where people are also wanting to kind of align and be heard and be seen. It's not really about their ideology, it's not really about their thought. But I think it's good. Let people say everything they want to; it creates conversation, it creates debate, and it creates alternative arguments as well. But, unfortunately, a person has to feel that just because they made a creative choice to do something, there's suddenly that kind of backlash to it. It's really unfortunate,” she added.

'I can feel for both sides': Akshay Ajit Singh

Shahana's co-star, Akshay Ajit Singh, who comes from a military family background, also weighed in. Sharing his balanced take, he understands both perspectives — the emotions of audiences and the intentions of filmmakers. “I can feel for both, man, I can feel for the directors, I can feel for the director and the creatives, and I can also feel the emotions of the country. My dad was a military aviator. This is one of those things where you're right in the middle of it all. So I think only time will tell what the right thing is going to be,” he says.

He further praises Diljit Dosanjh, calling him a sincere artist who has contributed to Indian music and cinema.“Diljit is a lovely actor, he's a great musician, and he's done so much for everyone around India. I hope everyone can find some sort of balance and peace in this time, rather than having to keep iterating a bit more,” he adds. Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh's series, Four Years Later, will stream on Lionsgate Play from July 11 onwards.