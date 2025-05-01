The award-winning actress Shahana Goswami did a nude photoshoot, and her latest photo has sent the internet on fire.

Actress Shahana Goswami, popularly known for her performance in Rock On, has crashed the internet by baring it all. Shahana has gone nude, posed for a nude photoshoot, and her photo has spread like a wildfire. On Thursday evening, Shahana shared her latest photo from the nude photoshoot on her Instagram with the collab of freelance photographer Tiana Kamte, who specialises in nude photography.

In the latest photo, Shahana is seen sitting on a table in facing her back to the camera. For this photo, Shahana is completely nude, with a tattoo on her back, and her buttocks are visible. The photo was shared with the caption, "SSKIN @shahanagoswami #SSKIN #Series." Shahana has hidden the likes she received on the photo, but didn't hide or restrict comments.

As soon as Shahana dropped the photo, it went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "Photography is the art of frozen time..... the ability to store emotion and feelings." Another netizen wrote, "This is a bold and powerful expression of confidence and beauty." One of the netizens wrote, "Damn u look smoking smoking hot @shahanagoswami."