Shah Rukh Khan’s fans give him birthday surprise outside Mannat – WATCH

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday. His followers gathered outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, to wish him well on the celebration. Fans can be seen singing 'happy birthday' to Shah Rukh in a video published on social media by a paparazzo account.

A large audience stood together and sang the birthday song in the video, as police officers supervised the mob. The cops urged the supporters to leave as soon as they finished singing.

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the news recently after his son Aryan was detained last month in a drugs case. Aryan was granted bail on October 28.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan's release was much-awaited by his friends and family as it was by the superstar's fans, who expressed their happiness on social media.

While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the Mumbai drugs case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from Arthur Road Jail. In the order, the court said that Aryan Khan shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh with one or two sureties of the same amount. As per the conditions set by the high court, Aryan also had to surrender his passport before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court. He would also have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark his presence.

Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film was ‘Zero’, which he starred in in 2018. While the actor has yet to reveal his next project, he is apparently working with Yash Raj Films on Atlee's upcoming film and ‘Pathan’.