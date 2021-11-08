Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana laughs as friend teaches her how to pose- WATCH

Suhana Khan is a frequent social media user who is known for sharing breathtaking photos of herself with her admirers and followers.

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, spent the day in New York with a friend. While walking throughout the city, she was observed laughing, posing, and having a good time. Priyanka Kedia, Suhana's friend, documented their great day on social media.

Suhana is seen laughing in one of the recordings as her pal instructs her on how to pose. “More longing in the eyes. And the hand, reach out, what are you seeing? Priyanka may be heard saying, "What do you see?"

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, took a sabbatical from social media when her brother, Aryan Khan, was held by the NCB in the drug case. She shared a photo with Aryan after he was released on bail on October 29.

Suhana Khan is a Dhirubhai Ambani International School alumnus and later graduated from the Ardingly College in England. Currently, she is pursuing a film studies course at New York University.