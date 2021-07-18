Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s Rs 6000 butterfly necklace is a stunning piece of jewellery - see photo

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, is a well-known star kid. The young diva is now completing her post-secondary education in New York and is set to make her Bollywood debut in the near future.

Suhana's fans have been ecstatic to view her lovely images since she made her Instagram account public.

Every now and then, the star kid would post images of herself in lovely dresses, bodycon ensembles, loose sweaters, and smart t-shirts to give her youthful followers some party styling advice.

Besides this, Suhana has an enviable collection of jewellery.

Suhana wore a blue butterfly chain with multi-coloured Swarovski crystals that cost around Rs 5,768 for a photo shoot in 2017.

Suhana made headlines in 2017 when she was featured on the cover of Vogue India. At a special event, her father, SRK, unveiled the cover.

Recently, the star kid shared a candid photo where she can be seen dancing with a wide smile on her face. Suhana is dressed in a low-back black body con dress and has her hair flowing beautifully over her shoulders. The background shows a huge replica of the red moon and gives a very astronomical vibe to the photo.

For the unversed, Suhana is now pursuing her further education in the United States. She is a student at New York's Tisch School of the Arts. Suhana enrolled in the study in 2019, but spent most of 2020 with her family in Mumbai. During the Covid-19-induced lockdown, she had travelled to the country and stayed with her family.