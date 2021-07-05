Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan flaunts her toned body as she preps for her pilates class

Suhana is currently in the United States where she's pursuing her higher studies. She is a student of Tisch School of the Arts in New York.

It is no surprise that Suhana Khan is one of the most adored star kids ever. Her pictures are loved by the netizens and her frequent updates keep her fans connected.

Suhana took to her Instagram stories today and posted a picture of her pilates outfit. She can be seen taking a mirror selfie. The star kid wore grey shorts and a matching crop and paired it with hoop earrings. She added a sticker to the story that said ‘Pilates Pilates Pilates'.

Recently Suhana shared a photo of herself with a cat in her lap. In the picture, she has her hair open and is donning a blue cap. She can be seen wearing a beige top and grey pants. In the caption, she wrote, “cat lady”.

See post here-

Her photo straight from the gym also went viral a while back. Flaunting her fit body, Suhana wore a grey sports bra with brown leggings.

King Khan however wants Suhana to complete her education before making her Bollywood debut. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet,” he told Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, Suhana is currently in the United States where she's pursuing her higher studies. She is a student of Tisch School of the Arts in New York. Suhana had enrolled for the course in 2019 but spent most of her 2020 in Mumbai with her family. She had travelled to the country and stayed with her family during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.