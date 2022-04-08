Shah Rukh Khan writes handwritten letter for Pathaan crew member, thanks him for THIS reason

Shah Rukh does not hold back when it comes to showing affection and appreciation, whether it's for his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, or for his family. The actor recently penned a letter to one of Pathaan's crew members, and it's the sweetest thing you'll ever read.

He admired the man's dedication, efficiency, and genuineness. Shah Rukh even wished the man well in his film career.

The letter read, “To, Abhishek, thankyou for making ‘Pathaan’ such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency and smiles with which u pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drink man. Have a good life in cinema – will miss u lots.”

Take a look at the letter here:





For the unversed, On Thursday evening, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Mumbai filming for an upcoming project. Fans began speculating about which project the actor was working on as soon as photos from the shooting surfaced on social media. Many believe that the actor has resumed filming for Tamil filmmaker Atlee's next film. That development, however, has yet to be confirmed.

Shah Rukh Khan may be seen in the driver's seat of what looks to be a truck in a photo circulated on social media by fan clubs. The actor's face is partially hidden behind a cloth, with only his eyes and hair showing. Some members of the crew are also visible in the front. The image was shared with the hashtag #Lion.



Shah Rukh Khan is ready to return to the big screen with Pathaan, an action-thriller drama. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan will be Shah Rukh Khan's first film in over four years. On January 25, 2023, it will be released in theatres.