Don 2: The King is Back is the second installment in the Don reboot series, succeeding the release of the 2006 hit Don: The Chase Begins Again, which was an official remake of the 1978 film of the same name starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, began his career in films with the 1992 film Deewana. Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in over 100 films, winning numerous accolades, however, there is one unique fact about King Khan's filmography that many are still unaware of. In over 30 years of his career, Shah Rukh Khan has worked in a few remakes of hit films, however, he has done just one sequel. At a time when sequels are all the rage, making actors into stars, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the few who has starred in only one 'part two' as a lead actor. We are talking about the 2011 hit film Don 2: The King is Back, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Released in December 2011, Don 2 was both a critical and a commercial success. Made on a budget of Rs 76 crores, Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 earned a whopping Rs 202 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the 3rd highest-grossing Hindi film of 2011. Don 2 starred Shah Rukh Khan, alongside Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Nawab Shah, Ally Khan, Sahil Shroff, and Kunal Kapoor in lead roles.

Now, 16 years after Don 2: The King is Back, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in the second sequel of his career with Pathaan 2. The film is a much-awaited sequel to his 2023 mega-hit Pathaan and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2026.