Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'happiness, strength' for Amit Shah on his birthday, gets brutally trolled: 'SRK, you lack backbone'

As Amit Shah turned 62, several Bollywood actors wished the home minister through social media, among them was Shah Rukh Khan. However, netizens are miffed and furious over SRK's gesture, and they brutally slammed him.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday through social media, but ended up getting massively trolled by the miffed netizens. On Thursday, October 22, Amit Shah celebrated his 62nd birthday. Several netizens took to social media to convey their wishes, including several Bollywood actors. Among the stars, Shah Rukh also dropped a tweet wishing happiness in abundance for Shah. Soon, the tweet went viral, but left several fans heartbroken and netizens furious. SRK got brutally trolled over his words and got backlash for 'bootlicking' the ruling government.

What did Shah Rukh Khan write to Amit Shah?

On X (formerly Twitter), Khan wrote, "Wishing Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday… May the year ahead bring you the best of health, happiness and strength to continue all that you do for the nation. My warmest wishes and prayers for a wonderful year ahead." Usually, Shah Rukh's tweet leaves netizens delighted, but not this time.

Wishing Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday… May the year ahead bring you the best of health, happiness and strength to continue all that you do for the nation. My warmest wishes and prayers for a wonderful year ahead. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 22, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan slammed by netizens

Soon after the tweet, several netizens blasted the Pathaan actor for his birthday wish, saying that he lacks a spine and is playing too safe to be in the good books of the BJP. A netizen wrote, "Bro did Jawan and learnt nothing from it." Another netizen wrote, "SRK, millions admire you, but this is what you choose to post? Birthday wishes for Amit Shah praising his work for the nation while serious questions about communal hatred, accountability, and the government’s actions remain. Is your conscience as selective as your public statements? You have the platform, the influence, and the audience. When will you use that voice to ask the powerful some uncomfortable questions instead of applauding them? Stardom earns applause. Courage earns respect." One of the netizens wrote, "SRK, you lack a backbone."

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An internet user wrote, "How can Bollywood celebs be aware of a so-called politician's birthday but so unaware of kids being beaten/jailed, assaulted, right to vote/protest in jeopardy, judicial system in trouble, dictator pm, women's safety being an issue, income inequality, etc." On the work front, SRK will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. The movie will be released in cinemas on December 24, 2026.