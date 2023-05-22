Shah Rukh Khan wishes daughter Suhana Khan her 23rd birthday with pretty video: 'Love you baby'

Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan/File photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Monday, May 22. The superstar has often talked about his enormous love for his family including his two other kids Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan and he showed the same when he dropped a lovely wish for Suhana on her special day.

Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh shared a pretty video of Suhana in an ice skating rink and wrote, "Today is the day to get your Happy On and forever. Love you baby." The Pathaan actor used the popular song Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles as the background music for his birthday post for his daughter.

Suhana reacted to his video and wrote, "Hehehe", adding a red heart and a tongue-out emoji. She made another comment, "Loove you the most", and added a couple of kissing emojis, a pink heart emoji, and a red heart emoji. SRK fans also sent in their wishes for Suhana in the comments section of the actor's post.

Meanwhile, Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut this year in the romantic musical film The Archies, based on the American comics of the same name. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar of Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame, will be a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Netflix.

Apart from Suhana, the film will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.



READ | When Suhana Khan shut trolls who bullied her over her looks: 'I’ve been told I’m ugly by full-grown men since I was 12'