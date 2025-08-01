Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan, shares it with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Shah Rukh Khan has won his first ever National Award for Best Actor for the 2023 action thiller Jawan, that is also the biggest hit in the superstar's career spanning over three decades.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 07:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

33 years after making his Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan has won his first ever National Film Award for portraying the dual role of Azad Rathore and Vikram Rathore in the 2023 action thriller Jawan. Khan shared the award with Vikrant Massey, who was awarded for his sincere portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the biographical drama 12th Fail. 12th Fail was also named the Best Film at the 71st National Film Awards announced on August 1 in Delhi.

Jawan also won the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer to Shilpa Rao for the romantic track Chaleya, which she sang with Arijit Singh. The song is written by Kumaar and composed by Anirudh Ravichander for the Atlee-directed blockbuster film, that grossed over Rs 1100 crore and became the biggest hit in Shah Rukh Khan's career.

Rani Mukerji was announced as the Best Actress winner for the legal drama Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway. Sudipto Sen was named the Best Director for The Kerala Story. The other major winners from Bollywood were Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, that won the awards for Best Makeup and Best Costume Designer. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal also took home three National Awards for Best Sound Design, Best Music Director (Background Score), and Special Mention for Re-recording. Sanya Malhotra's Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery was named the Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The 71st National Film Awards honoured the best films, best performances, and cinematic achievements from the Indian films certified by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The list of winners was announced by the jury panel in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. Ashutosh Gowariker served as the Chairperson of the jury for the Feature Films section.

