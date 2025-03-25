A special moment that stood out during the evening was when Shah Rukh showed deep respect while the National Anthem was being played, which touched the hearts of many fans.

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) began with an impressive opening ceremony at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. Shah Rukh Khan was present at the event, and he also hosted the event.

A special moment that stood out during the evening was when Shah Rukh showed deep respect while the National Anthem was being played, which touched the hearts of many fans. A video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media, where fans are sharing their thoughts and admiring Shah Rukh Khan's display of patriotism and respect.

When the national anthem played at the stadium, Shah Rukh Khan was seen taking off his black sunglasses and singing along with his eyes closed. His sincere gesture of respect and patriotism caught everyone's attention, and fans quickly turned to social media to share their admiration and praise for his tribute.

Shah Rukh Khan brought energy to the IPL 2025 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. The Bollywood icon captivated the audience with his stunning performances, including a vibrant dance to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" with Virat Kohli and "Lutt PuttGaya" alongside Rinku Singh.

With his signature charm, Khan hosted the event with effortless grace and charisma, joined by the incredibly talented Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla, who wowed the crowd with their hit songs.