Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan reveals Mannat's new nameplate is not diamond-studded

After pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat with the new nameplate went viral on social media, netizens dubbed it as the 'diamond nameplate' since the shimmery new nameplate looked like it is studded with diamonds. Several fans of the superstar shared photos on their social media in which they were seen carrying out the iconic SRK pose in front of the new nameplate.

In the viral pictures, two diamond nameplates are seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it. Landsend because the sea-facing bungalow is situated at the land's end part of Bandstand in Bandra.

Now, taking to her social media accounts on Tuesday, November 22, Gauri Khan revealed that the new nameplate is not studded with diamonds as she shared her picture in front of the same and wrote, "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy...we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting, and calm vibe." At the end of the tweet, she added the hashtag of Gauri Khan Designs, her interior designing company.

The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/BklQDZdmxT November 22, 2022

Shah Rukh often greets his fans from his balcony as he did recently on his 57th birthday on November 2. Fans now have all the more reason to put the camera shutter sound in action with the installation of the new nameplate.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar actor has three big-ticket releases in the pipeline first of which is Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark SRK's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of more than four years. Additionally, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu, and south director Atlee's actioner Jawan.