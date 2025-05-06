Shah Rukh Khan struck his signature arms-wide-open pose at the fundraising event Costume Institute Benefit, known popularlay as the Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night.

Shah Rukh Khan has scripted history by becoming the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala, which is considered Hollywood's biggest fashion night. The global superstar made his smashing debut in an all-black bespoke outfit, complete with crystal chains and a dandy cane, crafted by celebrated designer Sabysachi. With his 'K' necklace that stole everyone's attention, the Jawan actor playfully publicly acknowledged his moniker 'King Khan.'

The actor blew kisses to fans as he made his way around the blue carpet of the starry event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night. Shah Rukh also struck his signature arms-wide-open pose at the fundraising event Costume Institute Benefit, known popularlay as the Met Gala. The theme for this year's edition was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

However, it is Khan's ultra-rare Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G watch that is making news now. An exceptional piece known as the most complicated wristwatch ever produced by the legendary Swiss brand, the luxurious Patek Philippe watch has the whopping price tag of $2.5 million, i.e. around Rs 21 crore.

Talking about his collaboration with the actor for the Met Gala, Sabyaschi wrote on his Instagram, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the other Indian celebrities who walked the blue carpet at the Met Gala 2025 included pregnant Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla.

READ | Not Madhuri Dixit, Maanayata Dutt, Tina Ambani; Sanjay Dutt wanted to marry this superstar's wife, proposed to her in front of his mother Nargis but...