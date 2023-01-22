Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan waves to hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat ahead of Pathaan release, video goes viral

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan waves to hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat ahead of Pathaan release, video goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan-Pathaan/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his comeback to the big screen after more than four years with his upcoming actioner Pathaan. With just three days ahead of the film's release, the superstar surprised his fans gathered outside Mannat on Sunday, January 22, as he waved to them and showered kisses on them from his rooftop.

Sharing the video on his social media handles, SRK wrote, "Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening...sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi (I hope that the one in red cars must have tied their seat belts) Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next" and shared the booking tickets for Pathaan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

In the comments section, SRK fans called him 'King of Bollywood' and 'Last of the stars' with red hearts and king emojis. As soon as Shah Rukh dropped the clip, it spread like a wildfire on the internet with the actor's fan clubs sharing videos and photos on Instagram and Twitter.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Though not seen in the trailer, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will make a crucial cameo in his Tiger avatar. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the post-credit sequence hinting at War 2 paving the way forward for the Yash Raj Films spy universe.

The film is Siddharth Anand's seventh directorial. His first four films namely Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani were romantic comedies before he turned to action-genre with Bang Bang! and War. Pathaan releases in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

READ | #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan requests Ram Charan to take him to theatre in Telugu states to watch Pathaan on first day

