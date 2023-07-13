Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he watched 'a lot of' films of four superstars from south to prepare for his role in Jawan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen with Jawan, his second film of 2023. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by a Tamil filmmaker with an all-south crew, the film is being called essentially a south film with a north superstar. The film’s recently-released prevue reinforced that belief with the visuals, aesthetics, and presentation.

Shah Rukh Khan has himself agreed that the film does have a heavy south influence. In a recent interaction with fans, the actor admitted that he watched ‘lots of’ films of several actors from the various industries down south to prepare for his role in Jawan. On Thursday, Shah Rukh conducted an AMA session on Twitter that he calls #AskSRK. During the actor was asked by a fan: “#AskSRK did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it?”

Shah Rukh responded that he watched films of director of Atlee and several south actors, including Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Yash. “I watched a lot of films of Atlee, Vijay sir, Allu Arjun ji, Rajni sir, Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan,” said the actor.

Fans of the four actors shared Shah Rukh’s tweet and praised the actor for being open to learning from other industries. Several others noted how respectfully he addressed other actors, referring to them with salutations of ji and sir.

Allu Arjun and Yash recently starred in their own pan-India hits – Pushpa and KGF respectively, while Rajinikanth has arguably been Tamil cinema’s biggest pan-India star for decades. Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, has been the biggest box office draw in Kollywood for several years now. Jawan, meanwhile, is gearing up for a release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in September.

