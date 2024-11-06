Gauri Khan shared that Shah Rukh Khan’s initial possessiveness towards her had eventually turned into protectiveness.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been together for over 28 years, but their relationship wasn’t always perfect. During their courtship, Shah Rukh was very possessive and would even try to control what Gauri wore.

In a 1997 episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, a clip from which is now going viral, Gauri Khan shared that Shah Rukh Khan’s initial possessiveness towards her had eventually turned into protectiveness.

She said, "He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think."

Shah Rukh Khan also acknowledged his behavior during that time, admitting that he was "downright vulgar." He explained that his insecurity stemmed from the secretive nature of his relationship with Gauri back then. He said, "I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like…somehow to control, and I had become very cheap."

On being asked how she dealt with his possessiveness, she replied, "I kicked him and left him for very long. He had to learn because I said, ‘Okay, bye. Otherwise, you will never see me again.’"

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's love story began at a party, but after some challenges, they separated for a while. When Gauri went to Mumbai with friends, Shah Rukh searched for her at various beaches and finally found her at the last one. Since then, their relationship has been smooth.

