Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan's blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

Before R Madhavan was cast as Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod in Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wanted Shah Rukh Khan to do that cameo.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 06:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Aamir Khan and helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the coming-of-age socio-political drama Rang De Basanti was released on 26 January, 2006 concinding with the Republic Day. The film also featured Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Om Puri, and Waheeda Rehman in pivotal roles, with R Madhavan playing the cameo role of Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod.

Bute before R Madhavan came on board, Mehra had approached Shah Rukh Khan for the cameo. Speaking to IANS, the director said, "Shah Rukh was approached for Ajay Rathod's role. I pursued him for a while. But the dates didn't work out. With Shah Rukh, you don't question too much. We share a healthy relationship." Apart from Shah Rukh, Mehra also wanted Hrithik Roshan in the film. The director further added in his interview, "Hrithik Roshan was spoken to for Karan's role. He loved the script but didn't have the time." Siddharth made his Bollywood debut with Rang De Basanti and played Karan Singhania's role.

Rang De Basanti went on to win the hearts of the audiences. Made in just Rs 28 crore, the Aamir Khan-starrer earned Rs 53 crore net in India and grossed Rs 97 crore worldwide. It also won four National Awards for Best Male Playback Singer to Naresh Iyer for Roobaroo, Best Editing to PS Bharathi, Best Audiography to Nakul Kamre, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment to producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The Aamir Khan-starrer was also chosen as India's official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 79th Academy Awards or the Oscars, but it failed to earn the nomination. Rang De Basanti caused a social awakening among the Indian youth as months after the film's release, youngsters staged peaceful protests for public interest issues and against corruption across the nation.

