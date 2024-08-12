Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan has issued an advice to his three children - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam - about their status as star kids

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan has said that he wants his three kids – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam – to be humble and recognise the privileges they have as the children of a superstar. The actor, one of the most successful and popular names in Bollywood history, spoke about his children’s status as ‘star kids’ and also talked about his next film King in a conversation at the Locarno Film Festival.

During a Q&A session at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, where he received the Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism, or career leopard, award on Saturday, Shah Rukh spoke about his ‘simple’ family life.

Shah Rukh spoke leading a "simple life" with wife-producer Gauri Khan and their children Aryan (26), Suhana (24), and AbRam (11). "The family and kids are very simple. Like a father, I spend a lot of time with them. I want them to be humble about the privileges they have because of me becoming a star. I want them to understand they have to come out of the shadow, negative or positive, of being a star child. The wife is sweet. She keeps balance. There's some wisdom there. There are some jokes there," he added.

While Suhana made her acting debut with the 2023 Netflix film The Archies, Aryan recently wrapped shooting for his directorial debut web series reportedly titled Stardom. During the session, Shah Rukh said he will finish work on King in 2025. AbRam is also making his debut as a voice over artiste, joining SRK and Aryan in the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King.

During the Q&A, Shah Rukh also spoke about King, which also stars Suhana. "The next film that I'm doing King, I have to start working on it. (I have to) Lose some weight, stretch a little so my groin doesn't get caught when I'm doing action. It's painful and hurtful. I have a bag full of icing machines. So you keep doing it. It's the worst thing to see me on sets after action. I look really cool in the film. After that I'm tired, somebody is pressing my back, I can't walk, and then suddenly you see people, and you give flying kisses," the 58-year-old told festival's artistic director Giona A Nazzaro at the session.

Shah Rukh, who returned to the big screen in 2023 after a five-year hiatus with action thrillers Pathaan, Jawan, and social drama Dunki, said doing stunts is a difficult job. The actor said he now wants to star in films closer to his age, an idea he once discussed with Ghosh, who has directed films such as Badla (2019) and Bob Biswas (2021) for Shah Rukh's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

With inputs from PTI

