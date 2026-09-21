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Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan - Watch viral video

Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The family offered prayers and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha. SRK and Suhana's next release is King in December 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 11:02 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan - Watch viral video
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan at Lalbaugcha Raja
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Shah Rukh Khan's latest appearance at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has taken the internet by storm. The superstar was spotted seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha on Monday, with videos of his visit quickly going viral on social media. Shah Rukh arrived at the pandal with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani amid heavy security during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. In the viral clips, the family is seen offering prayers before the idol. 

Dressed in a navy blue Pathani kurta set with a traditional red tilak on his forehead, the actor folded his hands and sought blessings before touching the feet of the idol. Gauri, Suhana and Pooja followed closely behind and paid their respects to Bappa. The National Award-winning actor also took a moment to interact with the pandal organisers and staff before making his way out of the venue. As the superstar stepped into his car, he also waved at his fans gathered outside.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen next in action thriller King. Khan reunites with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for the film, that also marks his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. Suhana made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix in 2023. It also marked the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Khushi and Agastya have had their first theatrical releases in 2025 and 2026 with Loveyapa and Ikkis.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana, King features a star-studded cast including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is reportedly playing the antagonist. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King will hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

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