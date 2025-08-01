Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

The 71st National Award winners will receive the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medal or the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) medal at the presentation ceremony later, along with the cash prize.

The 71st National Film Awards, honouring the best films and performances of the Indian films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2023, were announced on August 1, 2025. The winners of the National Film Awards are given the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medal or the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) medal at the presentation ceremony, which most probably takes place a year after the announcement. The Swarna Kamal awardees are presented with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and the Rajat Kamal awardees are presented with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The Swarna Kamal awardees at the 71st National Film Awards

12th Fail has been named the Best Feature Film. Its producer VC Films LLP and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra will receive the Swarna Kamal medal and Rs 3 lakh each. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been awarded the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Its producer Dharma Poductions and director Karan Johar will be presented with a Swarna Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh each. Sudipto Sen will also receive the same medal and the same amount for winning the Best Director award for The Kerala Story. Ashish Bende won the National Film Award for the Best Debut Film of a Director for his first film Aatmapamphlet. The Marathi filmmaker will be honoured with a Swarna Kamal and Rs 3,00,000.

The Rajat Kamal awardees at the 71st National Film Awards

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey, who have jointly been named as the Best Actor, will receive a Rajat Kamal each and the cash prize of Rs 2 lakh will be shared between them equally. The Best Actress winner Rani Mukerji will be honoured with a Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh. Vijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar, the joint awardees for Best Supporting Actor, will be presented with a Rajat Kamal each and the joint prize of Rs 2 lakh. Same is the case with the joint awardees for Best Supporting Actress - Urvashi and Janki Bodiwala. PVN S Rohit and Shilpa Rao, who have been named as the Best Male Playback Singer and Best Female Playback Singer, will win a Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh each.

READ | 12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT