Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...

'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for Ind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

The 71st National Award winners will receive the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medal or the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) medal at the presentation ceremony later, along with the cash prize.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 10:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey

TRENDING NOW

The 71st National Film Awards, honouring the best films and performances of the Indian films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2023, were announced on August 1, 2025. The winners of the National Film Awards are given the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medal or the Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) medal at the presentation ceremony, which most probably takes place a year after the announcement. The Swarna Kamal awardees are presented with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and the Rajat Kamal awardees are presented with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The Swarna Kamal awardees at the 71st National Film Awards

12th Fail has been named the Best Feature Film. Its producer VC Films LLP and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra will receive the Swarna Kamal medal and Rs 3 lakh each. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been awarded the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Its producer Dharma Poductions and director Karan Johar will be presented with a Swarna Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh each. Sudipto Sen will also receive the same medal and the same amount for winning the Best Director award for The Kerala Story. Ashish Bende won the National Film Award for the Best Debut Film of a Director for his first film Aatmapamphlet. The Marathi filmmaker will be honoured with a Swarna Kamal and Rs 3,00,000.

The Rajat Kamal awardees at the 71st National Film Awards

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey, who have jointly been named as the Best Actor, will receive a Rajat Kamal each and the cash prize of Rs 2 lakh will be shared between them equally. The Best Actress winner Rani Mukerji will be honoured with a Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh. Vijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar, the joint awardees for Best Supporting Actor, will be presented with a Rajat Kamal each and the joint prize of Rs 2 lakh. Same is the case with the joint awardees for Best Supporting Actress - Urvashi and Janki Bodiwala. PVN S Rohit and Shilpa Rao, who have been named as the Best Male Playback Singer and Best Female Playback Singer, will win a Rajat Kamal and Rs 2 lakh each.

READ | 12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Worst-case scenario would be...', says government on Trump's '25 per cent tariff plus penalty' on India
'Worst-case scenario would be...', says government on Trump's tariffs
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG changes in Schengen visa, no longer require...
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG...
BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England
BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test vs ENG
Viral video: Bengaluru students leave internet mesmerised with Pushpa 2 dance, netizens say 'the way he matches...'
Viral video: Bengaluru students leave internet mesmerised with Pushpa 2 dance, n
Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara
Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming The Odyssey in Western Sahara
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE