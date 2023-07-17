Shah Rukh Khan unveils Nayanthara's action-packed avatar in Jawan, fans say 'box office storm loading'

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and filmmaker Atlee. The Shah Rukh Khan film releases in cinemas on September 7.

After releasing the prevue and first poster of Jawan last week, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handles on Monday, July 17, and unveiled the film's new poster featuring Nayanthara's action-packed avatar. The superstar actress is seen in a black outfit with black sunglasses and wielding a heavy weapon.

Shah Rukh captioned his post, "She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu". The poster read, "Ready Or Not, She's Got The Glock", the same lyrics from Raja Kumari's rap used in the prevue theme composed by Anirudh Ravichander.





Seeing Nayanthara's boss-lady look, fans are sure that Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster . One of them wrote, "Box office storm loading", while another added, "RIP to all Bollywood records". Another comment read, "SRK-Nayanthara-Atlee-Vijay Sethupathi-Anirudh’s Music! Indian Cinema will witness its first ever 150 crore plus Day 1".Apart from Nayanthara making her Bollywood debut with Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will also be the first Hindi film of the filmmaker Atlee. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has previously worked with Atlee in his debut film Raja Rani and his last film Bigil. He has directed two other films in between, Theri and Mersal.

Jawan also stars National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. This will be his second Hindi film after his first Bollywood movie, Mumbaikar was a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema last month. His third Bollywood release will be Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas co-starring Katrina Kaif later this year in December.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.



