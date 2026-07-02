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Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA, calls it dream turned reality: 'A place built not just for...'

Shah Rukh Khan has announced the opening of the Los Angeles Knight Riders' new cricket ground, describing it as a dream project built for sports, entertainment and families.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 07:37 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA, calls it dream turned reality: 'A place built not just for...'
Image credit: Instagram
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Bollywood superstar and entrepreneur Shah Rukh Khan has announced the opening of the new home ground of the Los Angeles Knight Riders, marking another major milestone in the expansion of the Knight Riders brand across the world.

Sharing the news on X, the superstar said the project, which began as a dream, has finally become a reality.

Shah Rukh Announces New Cricket Ground In Los Angeles

Posting pictures and details about the venue, Shah Rukh wrote, "What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA." The actor said the venue is not just a cricket stadium but a place designed for entertainment, families and creating memories.

"A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever," he added. Shah Rukh also expressed gratitude to cricket administrator Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council and Sanjog Gupta for their support throughout the journey.

"Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah, & @ICC and @Sanjog_G for being so supportive," he wrote.

Calling it a proud moment for cricket lovers and the Knight Riders family, the actor concluded, "This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @LA_KnightRiders."

A Big Step For Cricket In The United States

The Los Angeles Knight Riders are part of Major League Cricket and are owned by the Knight Riders Group, which also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the Indian Premier League.

The opening of the new venue marks another significant step in the group's efforts to grow cricket's popularity beyond traditional markets and strengthen the sport's presence in the United States.

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for one of his most anticipated projects, King. The action thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand and is expected to feature Shah Rukh alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, in a key role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The superstar was last seen in the 2023 blockbusters Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen with King.

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