Shah Rukh Khan turns saviour for Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana after her outfit catches fire at Bachchan Diwali bash

As per reports, at the Diwali bash hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager Archana Sadanand's lehenga caught fire and she sustained burn injuries.

On Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan hosted a Diwali bash at his abode Jalsa which turned out to be a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Katrina, several leading celebrities marked their presence at the bash. The celebs were stunned with the decor, relishing food and more at the party and they even shared photos and videos on their social media pages.

But a mishap took place at Jalsa during the bash which shocked many. As per reports in Mid-Day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager Archana Sadanand sustained burned injuries after her lehenga caught fire. The incident took place at 3 am when there were only a few guests around. It is also reported that SRK was the one who jumped to rescue Archana and even he suffered a few burn injuries.

Talking about it, a source told the tabloid, "It was just after 3 am and a few guests were still around. Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn't know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire."

When the tabloid contacted Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Kumar Sharma, he said, "We have been intimated by Nanavati Hospital about the admission of the patient. The local police recorded her statement, where she confirmed it was an unfortunate accident."

Hope both recovers soon!