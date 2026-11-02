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Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kajol, Atlee, others extend birthday wishes to 'King' Khan

Here's how Bollywood celebrities wished Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 10:27 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kajol, Atlee, others extend birthday wishes to 'King' Khan
Bollywood celebs wish SRK on 61st birthday
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Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received heartfelt birthday wishes from members of the film fraternity as he turned 61 on Monday.  From Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar to Sonam Kapoor and Atlee Karan, several celebrities took to social media to celebrate the actor, with many also expressing excitement about his upcoming film King.

Ajay Devgn joined the celebrations with a nostalgic photograph of the two actors. He wrote, "Picture purani hai aur dosti bhi.... Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh! @iamsrk." In his birthday post for Shah Rukh, Karan Johar also praised the actor's physical transformation for King. Sharing his excitement, the filmmaker wrote, “Ap sab gym jate ho? Bhai toh khud gym ban chuka hai! This body is INSANE!!! Pathaan ab aur bhi Jawaan ho gaye hai! Humare KING ban gaye hai aur bhi ROC-KING! KING is Back & How... 61? Never looked this fine."

Sonam Kapoor also extended her wishes and expressed her anticipation for the upcoming film. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday, @iamsrk lots and lots of love to you, always! Can't wait to see you in King." Atlee wrote, "Happy, happy, happy Birthday King Khan, SRK sir! The song Tu Mil Jaaye is lovely. Can't wait to see you on a big screen sir, looking forward for KING. Thank you for being my mentor, my guide, my well-wisher and my biggest inspiration in this incredible journey. The time spent with you has taught me so much — not just about cinema, but about life, people and staying truly humble. Grateful, always. Atlee."

Anil Kapoor shared a warm birthday message, reflecting on his friendship with the superstar. His note read, "Happy Birthday, Shahrukh! Years of laughter, countless memories, and you haven't lost an ounce of that charm or madness, and clearly neither of us is counting the years. Here's to many more. Jaldi milte hai, Lots of love always! @iamsrk." "Happy Birthday @iamsrk! Stay the absolute rockstar that you are. Sending you the biggest hug today", wrote Kajol.

Ajay

Karan

Kajol

Anil

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh kicked off his 61st birthday celebrations by unveiling the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from his upcoming film King as soon as the clock striked past midnight on November 2. Featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti Bagchi. Kumaar has penned the lyrics. The action-packed entertainer also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others. King, which reunite the superstar with Siddharth Anand after their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, releases in cinemas on December 24.

READ | Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature pose from Mannat on 61st birthday - Watch

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Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kajol, Atlee, others extend birthday wishes to 'King' Khan
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