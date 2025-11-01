Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: 5 life lessons from the Badshah of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Bollywood's Badshah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, has achieved a new milestone, and we will take a glimpse of life lessons from SRK's filmography.

Actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan has turned 60, and his fans can't keep calm about their idol achieving this new milestone. Since 1991, an outsider has worked hard day in and day out, started on television, and then made a big leap by making his debut with Deewana. Over the years, Khan took risks, did characters that others rejected (read Aamir Khan in Darr, Salman Khan in Baazigar), and rose to stardom. SRK is a perfect example of 'He came, he saw, and he conquered'. Shah Rukh Khan's films don't just give entertainment, but also a life mantra. Let's take note of them and celebrate his legacy.

1) To win, sometimes you have to lose: Well, you always have to win; sometimes you have to lose, just to gain something big. If you have seen Baazigar (1993), you know what Ajay Sharma/Vicky Malhotra said to Priya (Kajol). "Kabhi-kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai... aur haar kar jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hain."

2) A man should bow only before three women: We have always heard that 'Behind every successful man, there is a woman'. A man can only be strong, victorious, and leading in all aspects if he agrees with what Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) said in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "Mujhse meri maa kehti hai, beta sar sirf teen aurton ke aage jhukna chahiye — ek maa ke aage, ek devi ke aage, aur ek... ladki ke aage jo tumse sach mein pyaar karti ho."

3) Parents before anyone else: No one, I say no one, would be as faithful or caring as your parents. Whenever you're in trouble, you need help, just close your eyes, and call them out; you'll definitely succeed in your life. This is another valuable teaching from SRK from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the film, Khan says, "Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho, kuch haasil karna ho, kuch jeetna ho ... toh hamesha dil ki suno ... aur agar dil bhi koi jawab na de toh aankhen band karke apni maa aur papa ka naam lo ... phir dekhna har manzil paar kar jaoge, har mushkil aasaan ho jayegi ... jeet tumhari hogi, sirf tumhari."

4) Never stop chasing your dreams: If you ever feel disheartened, disappointed by your life, bogged down with failures, remember what Om Prakash Makhija from Om Shanti Om said, "Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai."

5) Work is equal to worship: If you want to succeed in your life, and you're ambitious about your dreams, remember what Raees bhai said, "Koi dhanda chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. The movie also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan, in key role. The film is expected to be released in 2026.