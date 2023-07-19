How Shah Rukh Khan turned choreographer for this quirky dance sequence in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan turned choreographer on the sets of Jawan for this rather special dance sequence.

The prevue of Jawan has taken the world by storm. Shah Rukh Khan’s second release of the year – Jawan – is already promising to be bigger than Pathaan, no mean feat considering the latter is his highest-grossing film ever. While the film’s prevue was noted for Shah Rukh’s unique look and some massy action, a short clip of Shah Rukh dancing at the end also drew fans’ attention.

The prevue showed a sequence where a bald menacing Shah Rukh and his gang of girls are seemingly holding a train hostage. The clip shows Shah Rukh dancing freely to Bekarar Karke Hume, while the hostages look at him in terror. The choice of the retro song, the setting, and Shah Rukh’s quirky dance steps made this scene the talk of the town when the prevue released last week.

Now, a source close to the film has informed that Shah Rukh was the one who turned choreographer for the scene. “It was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with Bekarar Karke playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating,” says the source.

Those improvised dance moves from the superstar have already becoming favourites among the fans, generating Instagram Reels and countless memes online.

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee, known for hits like Mersal, Bigil, and Theri, all starring Thalapathy Vijay. There are rumours that Vijay is doing a cameo in Jawan too. While that is still unconfirmed, what is confirmed is that Deepika Padukone is indeed appearing in the film in a special appearance. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is set to release in theatres on September 7. Shah Rukh will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki after that.