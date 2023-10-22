Shah Rukh Khan trolled for hugging Katrina Kaif tightly in old video from Jab Tak Hai Jaan sets: ‘If this was Akshay...'

Headlines

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

Meet man who bought one of Delhi’s most expensive bungalows for Rs 127 crore, founder of Rs 6750 crore company

Raghav Chadha shares unseen photo with Parineeti Chopra, pens romantic note on her birthday

I'll respond to this in english as...": Rahul Dravid on ICC's average pitch ratings In World Cup

Mohammed Shami surpasses this Indian bowling legend in World Cup history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Navratri 2023: 3 easy bhog prasad recipes to offer Maa Siddhidatri

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

Meet man who bought one of Delhi’s most expensive bungalows for Rs 127 crore, founder of Rs 6750 crore company

10 easy exercises to lose belly fat

8 home remedies to cure dandruff

10 health benefits of pumpkin seeds 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

Watch: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India? Boney Kapoor shares 'work in progress' video, hints at sequel

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for hugging Katrina Kaif tightly in old video from Jab Tak Hai Jaan sets: ‘If this was Akshay...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for hugging Katrina Kaif tightly in old video from Jab Tak Hai Jaan sets: ‘If this was Akshay...'

Shah Rukh Khan gets trolled for hugging Katrina Kaif tightly in an old video from Jab Tak Hai Jaan sets.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif impressed netizens with their chemistry in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Now, an old video of SRK hugging Katrina Kaif tightly, picking her up in his arms is going viral on social media and the actor is being brutally trolled for the same.

On Sunday, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Katrina Kaif tightly on the sets of Jab Tak Hai Jaan was shared on Reddit by a user. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing army pants and a black t-shirt, while Katrina Kaif was dressed in a white plain suit. The actors can be seen shooting near the lakeside and SRK can be seen hugging Katrina and picking her up in his arms while she tries to let go. 

This is what women have to put up with influential superstar to survive no matter how bad they feel about it . She can't even push him. Imagine how much helplessness one must feel at such times.
byu/aario789 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Sharing the video, the user wrote, “This is what women have to put up with influential superstars to survive no matter how bad they feel about it. She can't even push him. Imagine how much helplessness one must feel at such times.” Netizens reacted strongly to the video and called it ‘disgusting.” One of the comments read, “Imagine Akshay doing this…’ Another wrote, “painful.” Another commented, “This looks disgusting.” another commented, “Oh! That looks uncomfortable and nonconsensual.” another user wrote, “This makes me question sm about him.” Another wrote, “so creepy behavior abusing his influence, Kat has to put up with him.” 

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Jab Tak Hai Jaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma and turned out to be a major hit. The romantic drama made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, collected Rs 235.70 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and marks the first-ever collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 21 and will clash with Prabhas’ Salaar which is releasing on December 22. 

Katrina Kaif is also awaiting the release of her much-anticipated movie of the year Tiger 3. She will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the movie. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy thriller is scheduled to have a festive release this Diwali, November 12.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan calls Arijit Singh's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 'best dance track': 'Every time Katrina Kaif and I...'

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

Watch: Australian fan chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ out loud during AUS vs PAK match

Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to lock aadhaar online to avoid financial loss

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Get attractive deals on racing wheels

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE