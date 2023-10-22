Shah Rukh Khan trolled for hugging Katrina Kaif tightly in old video from Jab Tak Hai Jaan sets: ‘If this was Akshay...'

Shah Rukh Khan gets trolled for hugging Katrina Kaif tightly in an old video from Jab Tak Hai Jaan sets.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif impressed netizens with their chemistry in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Now, an old video of SRK hugging Katrina Kaif tightly, picking her up in his arms is going viral on social media and the actor is being brutally trolled for the same.

On Sunday, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Katrina Kaif tightly on the sets of Jab Tak Hai Jaan was shared on Reddit by a user. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing army pants and a black t-shirt, while Katrina Kaif was dressed in a white plain suit. The actors can be seen shooting near the lakeside and SRK can be seen hugging Katrina and picking her up in his arms while she tries to let go.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, “This is what women have to put up with influential superstars to survive no matter how bad they feel about it. She can't even push him. Imagine how much helplessness one must feel at such times.” Netizens reacted strongly to the video and called it ‘disgusting.” One of the comments read, “Imagine Akshay doing this…’ Another wrote, “painful.” Another commented, “This looks disgusting.” another commented, “Oh! That looks uncomfortable and nonconsensual.” another user wrote, “This makes me question sm about him.” Another wrote, “so creepy behavior abusing his influence, Kat has to put up with him.”

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Jab Tak Hai Jaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma and turned out to be a major hit. The romantic drama made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, collected Rs 235.70 crore worldwide at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and marks the first-ever collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 21 and will clash with Prabhas’ Salaar which is releasing on December 22.

Katrina Kaif is also awaiting the release of her much-anticipated movie of the year Tiger 3. She will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the movie. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy thriller is scheduled to have a festive release this Diwali, November 12.