Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter as netizens go gaga over his look from Dubai Tourism ad

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Kha is trending on Twitter yet again. After a brief break from work and keeping a low profile following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, King Khan is back with a bang! After taking the internet by storm with his action-packed advertisement for a brand of cola and then taking the audience by surprise with the announcement of his next film, 'Pathaan', following it up with a #AskSRK session on Twitter, SRK has managed to stay in the news for all the right reasons and has been ruling the social media trends.

On Tuesday morning, SRK was among the top trends on Twitter after a video of him, presumably, an ad for Dubai tourism, surfaced on the internet.

SRK is the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign.

The ad showcases King Khan showing off his long tresses as he answers a call from his daughter Suhana. She is heard asking him about his whereabouts. Later, she suggests that he take a walk around Dubai and have fun experiencing the country.

The video highlights iconic locations and sites in the Middle Eastern city as SRK hops from one place to another giving the viewers a glimpse of Dubai. Take a look below:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't stop going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's killer looks which many assumed was also his look for his upcoming film, 'Pathaan'.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero', co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.