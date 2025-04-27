The anonymous fashion content creator has said that Shah Rukh Khan will be making his Met Gala debut on May 5 in New York. Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, will also be seen making her debut at the fashion's biggest night at the Met Gala 2025.

For the past two weeks, there have been rumours that Shah Rukh Khan will make his debut at the Met Gala this year after the anonymous fashion account Diet Sabya shared a cryptic post on their Instagram. On Sunday, April 27, the fashion content creator declared that Shah Rukh will be wearing a Sabyasachi outfit at the Met Gala 2025. While there has been no official confirmation from the actor yet, his manager Pooja Dadlani has liked this post, seeminly confirming that the superstar will indeed walk the red carpet at the fashion's biggest night in New York on May 5.

The post read, "Shah Rukh + Sabya Met Confirmed. National headlines, Threads in meltdown, entertainment sites foaming at the mouth, Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya can confirm: yes, that is indeed SRK - India's undisputed generational superstar - making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited...or? Catch you on the carpet."

The note, posted earlier on April 10 read, "STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft – the greatest Bollywood superstar – and the biggest designer of our generation – are joining forces for their MET Gala 2025 debut. And let's be real, this is HUGE? Monumental baby!! We're talking HISTORY in the making. This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his ‘dandy’ on the Met carpet. Let the guessing games begin."

Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra, will also be seen making her Met Gala debut next month. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt have attended the glamorous event, officially known as Costume Institute Benefit and organised by the fashion magazine Vogue, in the previous editions.

Held annually on the first Monday of May, the Met Gala 2025 will take place on May 5 at the the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme for Met Gala 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Met Gala sees biggest international celebrities coming together to celebrate fashion in their unique outfits.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shah Rukh Khan will reunite with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for the action thriller King. The much-awaited film will mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut and has Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonsit. Backed by Anand's Marflix Pictures and Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, King will go on floors next month and is targeting a theatrical release in late 2026.

READ | Meet actress, outsider who survived on Rs 8 per day, drank water to curb hunger; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...