Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting with Taapsee Pannu for Rajkumari Hirani's film in March 2022? Find out

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been waiting to see the superstar on the big screen for the past four years as SRK's last release was Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero' along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. The film was a commercial failure and since then, there has been no official announcement by King Khan about his next project.

While Shah Rukh has been spotted shooting for Yash Raj Films' action-thriller 'Pathan' in Mumbai, a new update regarding one of his upcoming movies will make his fans extremely happy. As per a Pinkvilla report, the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood will start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's next film in March 2022. Taapsee Pannu is reportedly paired up with SRK in the film, and this would be the first time that the two actors would be sharing screen space.

The report states that the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor has been wanting to collaborate with the '3 Idiots' director for quite some time and they both are excited to work on this project. A source was quoted telling the entertainment portal, "Pre-production work has already begun and a large set replicating a village in Punjab will be erected in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. Construction work will begin in a few days, and a large chunk of the movie will be shot here." The source also adds that the film will also be shot in London and Budapest. As per earlier media reports, the untitled film is a social comedy based on the immigration issue.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani has helmed blockbuster films like 'PK', 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' in the past and his last film also came out in 2018, a biographical drama 'Sanju' in which Ranbir Kapoor portrayed Sanjay Dutt. Shah Rukh Khan reportedly also has an Atlee film in its kitty which would mark the Hindi film debut of South actress Nayanthara. Though it hasn't been officially announced, there have been several media reports claiming that the film is inspired by Netflix's global hit series 'Money Heist'.