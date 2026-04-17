Shah Rukh Khan to revive Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Insha Allah, but gets brutally trolled for romancing Alia Bhatt: 'Why can't he accept his age?'

As per the reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project Insha Allah is getting revived with Shah Rukh Khan replacing Salman Khan. However, netizens are unhappy with the casting choice. Read on to know more.

If reports are to be believed, then Sanjay Leela Bhansali's shelved film Insha Allah is getting revived, and Salman Khan will be replaced by Shah Rukh Khan. As the Deccan Chronicle reported, Insha Allah was stuck in limbo since 2019, and is getting revived with Shah Rukh as the leading star. If SRK leads Bhansali's film, then it would be their reunion after 25 years. Insha Allah can be their second collaboration after 2002's Devdas. This news has left SRK's fans elated, but netizens furious. Insha Allah is expected to mark SRK and Alia's second collaboration after 2016's Dear Zindagi, but moviegoers aren't impressed with the casting choice.

Why are netizens miffed with Shah Rukh Khan joining Insha Allah?

In Insha Allah, the basic concept of the film is Alia's character falling in love with a much older man, of her father's age. In this film, Alia and Shah Rukh are expected to romance. The odd pairing has left the netizens miffed, and they lashed out at the concept and SRK-Alia's pair on Reddit.

A netizen wrote, "Why can't he play his age?" Another netizen added, "But wtf is wrong with Shah Rukh, why can’t he do an age-appropriate romcom movie like the old days. There’s Tabu, there’s Kajol, there’s Rani, there’s Aish, there’s Madhuri, there’s Shefali. Honestly, the list is never-ending. The difference in age will be very apparent between these two because Alia has a baby face," One of the users wrote, "The name is problematic, but the basic premise of the film is on the next level controversial. The film is touching on a very sensitive and problematic topic."

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About Insha Allah

Originally announced in 2019, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was supposed to start the project with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. But due to the creative differences between Khan and Bhansali, the former backed out of the project, and the film got shelved. In an interview, Alia said that she was heartbroken after Insha Allah got shelved. Later Bhansali offered her Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released in 2022, and it became a blockbuster.