Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Priyanka Chopra after 14 years for Ranveer Singh's Don 3? 'Makers are planning...'

Ever since it has been announced that Ranveer Singh will be playing the new Don and Kriti Sanon will be the new Roma in Don 3, fans of Shah Rukh Khan got disappointed and expressed their discontent with the new vision of director Farhan Akhtar. It seems the makers have considered the feedback of the franchise's loyal audience. Yes, as per the reports, Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra are being considered for the reboot as well.

Ever since it has been announced that Ranveer Singh will be playing the new Don and Kriti Sanon will be the new Roma in Don 3, fans of Shah Rukh Khan got disappointed and expressed their discontent with the new vision of director Farhan Akhtar. It seems the makers have considered the feedback of the franchise's loyal audience. Yes, as per the reports, Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra are being considered for the reboot as well.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will return for Don 3?

As per India Today, a source told the portal, "The makers are planning to add some drama by including Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Not much is known about the part; however, he reportedly reached out to SRK and narrated the character and the story around him. While the superstar is busy with King at the moment, given their close association, he’s agreed to do it.” The insider also asserted that Priyanka has also been considered to return to the franchise as Roma. If they do come back, then the sky would be the limit for Don 3, and it might become the biggest hit in the franchise.

About Don 3

Don 3 is the third instalment and soft reboot of the action thriller franchise directed by Farhan. Shah Rukh Khan's Don (2006) is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don (1978). The success of SRK Don led to the sequel Don 2 (2011), and it was a bigger success. With Don 3, Ranveer will replace SRK, and Kriti Sanon will step into Priyanka Chopra's shoes. Earlier, Kiara Advani was signed to play the female lead. Due to her pregnancy, Kiara had to be replaced with Kriti Sanon. Don 3 is slated to go on floors in 2026. Next year, he will also be seen in Dhurandhar. The first look of the film has already created a major impact among the masses.