Shah Rukh Khan to not greet fans from Mannat on his 60th birthday? King Khan finally answers with witty reply: 'May have to...'

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, as well as their security team and staff, are currently staying in a lavish residence called Puja Casa, located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra.

Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his milestone 60th birthday on November 2. As is tradition, the Badshah of Bollywood greets thousands of fans who gather outside his home Mannat to mark the special occasion. However, there had been recent reports that the superstar will not be following this tradition this year as Mannat is currently undergoing major renovation and extension.

On Thursday, during his #AskSRK session, when Shah Rukh was asked if he will greet his fans from Mannat on his birthday this Sunday, he gave a witty answer and replied, "Of course but may have to wear a hard hat." Another of his fans stated that he has reached Mumbai for the actor's birthday celebrations and asked if he can get a room in Mannat. The Swades actor hilariously answered, "Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal….Bhaade pe reh raha hoon."

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, as well as their security team and staff, are currently staying in a lavish residence called Puja Casa, located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra. As per reports, they are paying a rent of whopping Rs 24 lakh per month for the four floors they have occupied in the property.



Hence, as per reports, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor will celebrate his 60th birthday at his Alibaug home with his family and close friends. Various source have told ETimes that the invites for the grand birthday party have already been shared with his close ones, who will be reaching his Alibaug place from November 1 onwards.

Of course but may have to wear a hard hat!!! https://t.co/31bOcyxAsn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal….Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!! https://t.co/WgU3pUepGt October 30, 2025

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next feature in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed Khan in Pathaan, the action thriller features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla.

The title teaser of King will be revealed on Khan's birthday. Siddharth and Shah Rukh's banter during the #AskSRK session confirmed the same. The star-studded action thriller is backed by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand's Marflix Pictures, and is being planned to release in late 2026 or early 2027.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop featured him in a double role, had no songs, failed to recover its budget, earned just Rs...