Shah Rukh Khan to host 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad, his co-hosts are...

Audiences can look forward to a night full of wit, warmth, and magnetic stage presence as Shah Rukh Khan leads the night that honours the finest talent of 2024, while also celebrating seven decades of Filmfare's legacy in Indian cinema.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 08:22 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The upcoming 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards, will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar. Audiences can look forward to a night full of wit, warmth, and magnetic stage presence as they lead the night that honours the finest talent of 2024, while also celebrating seven decades of Filmfare's legacy in Indian cinema.

Talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love."

Karan Johar said, "Filmfare is not just an award, it’s a legacy that has shaped the very narrative of Indian cinema and continues to live across generations. From the year 2000, I have attended almost every Filmfare Awards and hosted many as well. As we celebrate 70 glorious years, I am truly delighted to co-host what promises to be one of the most memorable nights ever."

The Filmfare Awards 2025 will be held on October 11, 2025 at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. Kiran Rao's comedy drama Laapataa Ladies has secured the most nominations - 24. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller Kill and Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 follow the list with 15 and 14 nominations, respectively.

READ | Filmfare Awards 2025 nominations: Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Kill lead the list; ceremony to be held on this date

