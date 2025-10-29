FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing

Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...

Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?

LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Sara Tendulkar's earnings from Instagram will leave you stunned, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter's net worth is...

DNA TV Show: Why Iran agreed to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome their first child

IND-W vs AUS-W: Shafali Verma ready to fill Pratika Rawal's shoes, eyes impact in Women's World Cup semi-final clash

Employee’s PS5 setup in office goes viral, netizens say ‘dream job unlocked’

Trade, tariffs and rare earths: What to expect from Trump-Xi Busan meeting?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing

Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday?

Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...

Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...

Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?

Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he ...?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 11:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing
Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After directing Shah Rukh Khan in his comeback blockbuster Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is set to reunite with the superstar in the action thriller King. It is expected that the first glimpse of King will be revealed on the superstar's 60th birthday on November 2. Anand's cryptic tweet with just one word "Remember" on Wednesday also made the fans curious.

Now, an image of a censor certificate is going viral on the internet. It lists the title as 'Glimpse No. 1 - King' and mentions the duration of the video as 1 minute and 13 seconds. The name of the applicant  and the producer mentioned is Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd - Mumbai. It shows that the CBFC had approved the certificate on October 28.

However, several fans have stated that the viral image is fake and no such certification appears in CBFC's official database. An X handle called BollyUpdates shared the image and wrote, "The viral censor certificate for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's King is fake. No such certification exists. Fans should wait for official updates only."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the main antagonist in the much-awaited film.

King is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The action thriller is being planned to hit theatres worldwide in late 2026 with the most probable release date as October 2, 2026. However, Khan's injury during the film's shooting in Poland recently might force the makers to postpone its release.

READ | India's highest-rated film on IMDb Top 250 was made in just Rs 20 crore; not 3 Idiots, Lagaan, RRR, Sholay, Andhadhun

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing
Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday?
Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...
Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...
Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?
Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he ...?
LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
Sara Tendulkar's earnings from Instagram will leave you stunned, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter's net worth is...
Sara Tendulkar's earnings from Instagram will leave you stunned, Sachin Tendulka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE