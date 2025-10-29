Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

After directing Shah Rukh Khan in his comeback blockbuster Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is set to reunite with the superstar in the action thriller King. It is expected that the first glimpse of King will be revealed on the superstar's 60th birthday on November 2. Anand's cryptic tweet with just one word "Remember" on Wednesday also made the fans curious.

Now, an image of a censor certificate is going viral on the internet. It lists the title as 'Glimpse No. 1 - King' and mentions the duration of the video as 1 minute and 13 seconds. The name of the applicant and the producer mentioned is Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd - Mumbai. It shows that the CBFC had approved the certificate on October 28.

However, several fans have stated that the viral image is fake and no such certification appears in CBFC's official database. An X handle called BollyUpdates shared the image and wrote, "The viral censor certificate for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's King is fake. No such certification exists. Fans should wait for official updates only."

The viral censor certificate for #ShahrukhKhan and #DeepikaPadukone’s #King is fake. No such certification exists.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the main antagonist in the much-awaited film.

King is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The action thriller is being planned to hit theatres worldwide in late 2026 with the most probable release date as October 2, 2026. However, Khan's injury during the film's shooting in Poland recently might force the makers to postpone its release.

