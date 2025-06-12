"Shah Rukh Khan is presently focusing and putting all his energies on King. He will take a call on his next after King by the end of this year", a source close to the actor said.

There have been recent reports that Shah Rukh Khan is set to collaborate with the Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers for his next film after King. Sukumar, who helmed the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster Pushpa films, was reportedly attached with the project as its director. However, a source close to the actor has denied all such speculations and has stated that the Pathaan actor hasn't finalised his next project after the Siddharth Anand directorial.

A source close to Shah Rukh Khan was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh Khan is presently focusing and putting all his energies on King. He will take a call on his next after King by the end of this year. He has not done any meeting with Mythri, so the matter of greenlighting a script doesn’t even come into the picture. There are multiple scripts, multiple films that have been offered, and SRK will take a call on his next towards the end of 2025. Interestingly, none of them are by Mythri."

Talkinga about King, the source further added, "The Siddharth Anand directorial is being mounted on a humongous scale, with Shah Rukh Khan flexing his aura in the larger-than-life avatar like never before. As a gangster, the audience would get to see the swag he carried as Don, but this time in a much massier way."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the Siddharth Anand-directed action thriller King has a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai and its international schedule will take place in Europe in the coming few months. The producers, Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand's Marflix Pictures, are tareting to release King in the last three months of 2026 with the reported release date of Gandhi Jayanti next year.

