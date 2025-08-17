'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan throws tantrums on set? Superstar breaks his silence, says 'nobody allows...'

On Saturday evening, Shah Rukh Khan surprised everyone by hosting a fresh Q&A session after a long break.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 08:13 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan throws tantrums on set? Superstar breaks his silence, says 'nobody allows...'
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Does Shah Rukh Khan throw tantrums on set? Fans were eager to find out during his latest "Ask SRK" session. The superstar addressed the question with his trademark humour, leaving no room for doubt about his on-set behaviour.

On Saturday evening, the superstar surprised everyone by hosting a fresh Q&A session after a long break. During the chat, he answered questions about his upcoming film 'King,' and even gave a soft launch to his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.'

When asked if he throws tantrums on sets, SRK dismissed the idea with his trademark humour. "Nobody allows me to throw tantrums on sets," he wrote.

Adding a cheeky twist, he continued, "Now on King even less the director is so too strict and organised." King is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier helmed Pathaan. 

Another fan asked about the release of 'King.' SRK replied with his usual wit: "Did some good shoot... starting soon again. Only leg shots, then moving to the upper body... Insha Allah, it will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish."

During the same Q&A session, a fan asked when they could see something from Aryan's series. Shah Rukh playfully responded, "So many people are asking, so I have to tell Netflix... Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai... @NetflixIndia, Tum kya kar rahe ho??!!" to which Netflix responded that the first look of Aryan Khan's show would be unveiled on August 17.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently won his first-ever National Film Award.

The actor was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his powerful performance in 'Jawan'. SRK made his highly anticipated return to the big screen in January 2023 after a four-year hiatus with YRF's 'Pathaan,' which shattered box-office records and attracted a massive audience.

Following the success of 'Pathaan,' SRK gave fans another blockbuster with Jawan, which not only delighted movie buffs but also earned him his first National Award.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

