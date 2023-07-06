Shah Rukh Khan’s this advice to Aamir Khan’s fans went viral: ‘Find an icon that…’

Shah Rukh Khan gave this advice to Aamir Khan's fans

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan are top superstars in Bollywood. Despite being competitors, they enjoy a friendly relationship. A few years back, SRK once gave Aamir Khan’s fans advice that went viral on social media.

In the first season of Koffee With Karan in 2004, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan were the guests and Karan Johar asked several questions from the duo. In the rapid-fire round, when the filmmaker asked SRK about what he would say to Aamir Khan’s fans, he replied, “Guys, you got to find an icon that you can look up to.” Kajol and Karan were seen laughing at his reply but neither of them questioned him about the same. He was also asked to give advice to Salman Khan’s fans and he said, “god bless you.”

Later in 2008, rumors of a rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan surfaced online after the latter made a comment on SRK in his blog. In his blog, Aamir Khan wrote about a day spent in his farmhouse and what made users grab attention was his mention of his dog named Shahrukh. He wrote, “I’m sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level… Ammi, Ira, and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favorite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?”

Later Shah Rukh Khan reacted to this comment made by Aamir Khan and told PTI, “I have never bothered about it because I also say a lot of things in fun and I think I am also may be stressing somebody else out. I don’t get stressed when friends pass comments like this. Actually, I enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles and is scheduled to release on September 7. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which is scheduled to release in December.

Aamir Khan on the other hand is currently on a break after his last release Laal Singh Chadha failed miserably at the box office. However, if the reports are to be believed, he will be reuniting with Rajkumar Hirani after 10 years for a biopic that may go on floors next year.

